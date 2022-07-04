AC Milan among 4 clubs to make an offer for Real Madrid legend: Reports 

AC Milan and four other clubs are interested in signing Real Madrid legend Marcelo this summer.

The Brazilian is looking for a new club right now after drawing his Santiago Bernabeu stint to a close following their Champions League triumph in May.

His contract with Los Blancos expired last month and he is set to depart after 15 illustrious years at the club.

Marcelo, now 34, has no intentions of retiring. He is actively seeking a new transfer as the full-back doesn't want to remain a free agent when the 2022-23 season begins.

He's received a few proposals so far (via El Nacional), including one from Turkish side Fenerbahce. They can offer him Champions League football as well as the chance to reunite with former teammate Mesut Ozil.

However, despite being offered a €5 million salary, Marcelo is unlikely to entertain the idea of moving to Istanbul. He prefers staying closer to Madrid, the city he's called home for 15 years.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Marcelo says an emotional farewell to Real Madrid 🥺🤍 Marcelo says an emotional farewell to Real Madrid 🥺🤍 https://t.co/e0vINiTaR0

His eldest son Enzo also plays for Real Madrid's youth side.

That's why he's also been given the option to sign for Real Valladolid. The Spanish side are run by his compatriot and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo, and have secured promotion back to La Liga too.

Another club that has expressed interest is Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille in neighboring France. The Olympians are also in the hat for next season's Champions League draw.

It seems like the most attractive prospect but there are two Serie A teams in the mix too.

AC Milan, who became Serie A champions after 11 years. They are looking to strengthen their squad for next season by signing a few big names, and Marcelo is apparently on their radar.

Juventus are exploring the option of signing Marcelo too and he's been linked with the Brazilian side in the past.

It will be interesting to see where the left-back ends up next season.

Marcelo will go down in history as a Real Madrid legend

Marcelo arrived at Real Madrid from Fluminense in January 2007 when he was only 18 and achieved everything at the club over the next 15 years.

In fact, with 24 titles in the bag, he left as their most decorated player in history.

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo With 24 titles, Marcelo is now the most decorated Real Madrid player of all-time. Legend With 24 titles, Marcelo is now the most decorated Real Madrid player of all-time. Legend https://t.co/KnKyebJA1I

The Brazilian racked up 546 appearances, during which he assisted 103 times and chipped in with another 30 goals. He gave their fans countless memories to cherish.

A Real Madrid legend through and through.

