“AC Milan are among clubs interested” - Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update on Chelsea attacker

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that forward Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea this summer.

Pulisic endured a difficult 2022-23 season in an underperforming Blues side. He didn't get a consistent look-in under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter or Frank Lampard, starting just 10 matches across all competitions. Overall, he played 30 times, recording a solitary goal and two assists.

Following a tough campaign, the American, who is on a deal running until the summer of 2025, could now be on his way out of the club. Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on Monday, June 6, by building on Relevo journalist Matte Moretto:

"Christian Pulisic, expected to leave this summer as Chelsea are open to let him go. AC Milan are among clubs interested in Pulisic, as @MatteMoretto reports — he was mentioned in recent talks held with Chelsea."

The transfer news expert also provided an update on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another Blues player linked with AC Milan, and wrote:

"Talks for Loftus Cheek in stand-by after [Paolo] Maldini’s sack."

Milan notably chose to sack technical director and club legend Paolo Maldini earlier this month due to a difference in vision. It remains to be seen who they will name as his replacement.

Christian Pulisic has underwhelmed since joining Chelsea

Much was expected of Christian Pulisic when he arrived at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 for a transfer fee worth £57.6 million. The forward joined the Blues after recording 45 goal contributions in 127 matches for Dortmund and as a seasoned US Men's National Team international.

However, while he has had his moments, Pulisic has largely underwhelmed during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The winger enjoyed a decent start to life in England, recording 11 goals and 10 assists in 27 starts in his first full season. He then played 43 times in the 2020-21 season, including 25 starts, but contributed only six goals and four assists. However, he played a key role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League win.

An ankle injury, in addition to contracting COVID-19, reduced his starts to just 21 in the 2021-22 campaign, but he improved on his output, recording eight goals and five assists.

Overall, Pulisic has played 145 times for the Blues, but has averaged just over 55 minutes per appearance. He has scored 26 times and laid out 21 assists in those games, while winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

