AC Milan attacker Rafa Leao puts Chelsea on red alert with cheeky transfer indication on TikTok

Portugal winger Rafael Leao has raised some eyebrows in the football world with his recent social media activity. As reported by Gazzetta, the AC Milan forward followed Chelsea's official TikTok account before quickly unfollowing it. This has certainly raised some doubts in the minds of the Rossoneri faithful.

Pys @CFCPys rosea.it/56e6887dnq AC Milan fans worry after Rafael Leao followed Chelsea’s tiktok before quickly unfollowing following hundreds of screenshots. #CFC AC Milan fans worry after Rafael Leao followed Chelsea’s tiktok before quickly unfollowing following hundreds of screenshots. #CFC rosea.it/56e6887dnq

With Portugal having just been eliminated from the World Cup, Leao is set to continue renewal talks with his current club. However, he has plenty of interest from clubs across Europe including the Blues, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear why Leao initially followed and then quickly unfollowed the Premier League giants on TikTok.

Further, Chelsea right-back Reece James, who missed out on England's World Cup squad owing to an injury, recently held a friendly Twitter interaction. During the same, a fan asked him about the toughest opponents he had faced. He replied:

“3 hardest players I’ve ever played against are all left wingers! Vinicius Jr, Leao and Mane!”

To this, the Milan winger replied with the phrase "my bro," followed by a handshake emoji. This made fans believe that a move to Stamford Bridge for the winger was likely.

The pair faced off in the Champions League twice in the group stages this season, and the Blues came out on top on both occasions.

The winger's contract with AC Milan currently runs until 2024 and has a €150 million release clause. The Rossoneri might have to sell him this summer if they want to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The 2021-22 Serie A Player of the Year made five appearances off the bench for Portugal this World Cup, scoring twice. He has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, scoring seven goals and setting up nine more in 20 appearances across competitions.

La Liga giants offered the chance to sign Rafael Leao

Leao has been offered to Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Rafael Leao has been offered to Real Madrid by agent Jorge Mendes. However, it is believed that Los Blancos will not make a move for the winger unless he pushes for the move.

Since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in 2019, the Portuguese winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise. He played a key role in the Rossoneri's title charge in 2021-22, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 34 league games.

Eden Hazard is enduring another troubling season and Marco Asensio's contract is set to expire over the summer. Hence, it is expected that Real Madrid will be in the market for another attacker to complement Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema.

The AC Milan winger has emerged as one of the options with his ability to play across the front three.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes