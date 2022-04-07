AC Milan identify 26-year-old Real Madrid star as 'first choice' target ahead of next season: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly identified Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio as their top transfer target for this summer. The 26-year-old's contract with Los Blancos is set to expire in 2023. This has led to him being linked with a number of Europe's top clubs in recent months.

According to Calciomercato, Marco Asensio will not sign a contract extension with Real Madrid as he is keen to join a club where he will be considered a 'first choice'.

AC Milan have been linked with the likes of Domenico Berardi and Nao Lang. Reports suggest Asensio is believed to be the top target of AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini.

The Spanish giants could be open to the prospect of selling the winger this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. The 2019-20 La Liga champions value Asensio at €25 million.

Marco Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca in the summer of 2016. He immediately became a key member of the club's squad, scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions in his debut season.

The Spaniard grew from strength to strength over the next couple of seasons. However, he saw his progress hampered by a serious knee injury that he suffered in the summer of 2019.

The 26-year-old endured a mediocre 2020-21 campaign but has been in impressive form this season. He has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side. His performances have helped Los Blancos climb to the top of La Liga and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Asensio's role could, however, diminish next season if the club manage to sign PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. According to Marca, the 23-year-old will run down his contract and become a free agent this summer. The Frenchman is expected to agree to terms with Real Madrid over a move to the Bernabeu in the coming weeks.

Marco Asensio could, therefore, be open to the prospect of joining AC Milan, where he is likely to be a key member of the club's starting line-up. Stefano Pioli's side are currently at the top of the Serie A table and will look to keep improving their squad this summer.

Real Madrid could keep hold of Marco Asensio and attempt to sell fringe players

Marco Asensio has played a key role in Real Madrid's success this season. Los Blancos could reject the advances of AC Milan and attempt to persuade the 26-year-old to extend his contract with the club in the coming months.

The Spanish giants are also expected to part ways with the likes of Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Isco, and Mariano Diaz this summer.

Bale and Isco's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz have been on the fringes of Ancelotti's squad this season. They have been deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian tactician.

Eden Hazard has also endured a torrid time in the Spanish capital since his move from Chelsea in 2019. He has scored just six goals in 65 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Real Madrid could attempt to sell him this summer. They will, therefore, want to keep hold of Asensio to retain the strength in depth they possess in their squad.

