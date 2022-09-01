AC Milan identify Arsenal star as potential replacement for Chelsea target Rafael Leao: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly identified Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli should they lose Rafael Leao to Chelsea, according to The Sun. The Blues have been linked with a deadline day move for Leao, which could reportedly cost them £126.1million.

Milan have wasted no time in lining up a replacement should their star player leave, identifying Martinelli as a potential replacement for the Portuguese. However, it is unclear whether Arsenal would be willing to part ways with Martinelli, who has shown great form this season.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in five Premier League appearances so far in the new campaign and has cemented a starting spot in Mikel Arteta's side.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently heaped praise on the Brazilian youngster. Speaking on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel, he said:

"Martinelli, if he stays fit, this guy, I’ve told you this before what Arteta told me. He could be the next Suarez-type player."

Arsenal Guns @TheArsenalGuns 3 goals in 5 league games for Gabriel Martinelli 3 goals in 5 league games for Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷 https://t.co/EIKpMFH5d6

As per the aforementioned Sun report, Milan are quietly confident that they can sign Martinelli from Arsenal as he has just two years left on his contract at the Emirates. They believe an offer in the region of £43 million would be enough to convince the Gunners.

The north London club, on their part, are reportedly prepared to offer Martinelli a new and improved contract.

Chelsea and Arsenal looking at deadline-day transfer activity - Reports

Chelsea and Arsenal could both be involved in deadline-day activity. The Blues are reportedly set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in a deal that would see Marcos Alonso move to Camp Nou.

Chelsea will also reportedly pay £6.5 million to secure the Gabon international's services. They could also possibly see a few departures, with midfielder Billy Gilmour being linked with a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING! Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The deal will see Marcos Alonso, plus around £6.5m, go to the Nou Camp. BREAKING! Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.The deal will see Marcos Alonso, plus around £6.5m, go to the Nou Camp. https://t.co/YTZqsezmpF

Arsenal, on the other hand, are still trying to strengthen their midfield and have been linked with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans all summer.

Though none of the reputed transfer experts are yet to report on the Gunners making any new signings on deadline day, manager Mikel Arteta stopped short of ruling out any new signings at the Emirates.

Arteta said (via Football London):

"The club has been super supportive to keep improving the squad and the team as we can. If the right player is available and we can do it we will try."

