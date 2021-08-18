AC Milan interested in signing one more Chelsea star this summer - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Italian giants have already signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea during this summer's transfer window. They will look to take advantage of their close relationship with the Blues to sign Bakayoko.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have begun negotiations with Chelsea over a deal for the 27-year-old. Bakayoko spent the 2018-19 season on loan with AC Milan and spent last season on loan with Italian giants Napoli. Chelsea are rumored to be looking for a fee in the region of €20 million for the former AS Monaco star.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea in the summer of 2017 on the back of an incredible three-year spell with Monaco. During his time with the French club, he helped them win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Bakayoko, however, struggled to make an impact during his debut season with Chelsea. He was unable to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League and endured a torrid campaign. Bakayoko has subsequently spent the last three seasons on loan with AC Milan, Monaco and Napoli.

The Frenchman was highly impressive for Napoli last season and has therefore been the subject of interest from multiple Serie A clubs this summer. Chelsea are keen to reduce the number of players in their squad and are looking to sell Bakayoko permanently.

AC Milan are keen to build on their second-place finish in Serie A from last season by mounting a serious push for the league title this season. The additions of Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud have helped Stefano Pioli strengthen his squad this summer.

Pioli is, however, keen to add a box-to-box midfielder to his squad's strength in depth.

AC Milan likely to complete move for Tiemoue Bakayoko due to Chelsea's willingness to sell fringe players

Chelsea have recently sanctioned the sale of Tammy Abraham to AS Roma for £34 million, and have agreed to send Michy Batshuayi on loan to Besiktas. The Blues currently have a massive squad and are keen to sell some of their fringe players before the end of the transfer window.

AC Milan are therefore likely to complete a move for Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer if they can meet Chelsea's €20 million asking price.

