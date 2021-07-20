AC Milan keen to sign out-of-favour Barcelona star as part of a swap deal - Reports 

AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing out-of-favour Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal. The deal would see AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli go the other way, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

Barcelona had signed Coutinho from Liverpool for around £140 million in January 2018. Despite his hefty price tag, the 29-year-old Brazilian has failed to make a positive impact on the squad and is deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ronald Koeman.

AC Milan are in a similar financial situation as Barcelona. The Rossoneri are interested in signing Coutinho but do not have the financial capabilities to pay this fee and wages. AC Milan are ready to involve club captain Alessio Romagnoli as part of a swap deal to ease their financial burden.

Barcelona have been long-term admirers of Romagnoli. The 26-year-old is a left-footed centre-back, a position Barcelona have wanted to address for quite some time now.

Despite the rumors, there have been no official talks between the two European giants. However, the Blaugrana are reported to be very keen to sell Coutinho in the ongoing transfer window.

There are no talks going on between AC Milan and Barcelona for Coutinho, as of today - but Philippe is still on the market. 🔴🇧🇷 #FCB



Ilaix Moriba: still no agreement to extend his contract. Barça think he has Premier League club pushing, but will try to convince Ilaix to sign. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

The swap-deal could solve both Barcelona's and AC Milan's issues

Barcelona are in dire need of a new centre-back ahead of the new season. AC Milan, on the other hand, need to find a replacement for the now-departed Hakan Calhanoglu, who has joined their San Siro rivals Inter Milan.

Due to Barcelona's bleak financial issues, the Catalan giants are ready to sell Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet in the ongoing transfer window. Signing Alessio Romagnoli, therefore, would make sense. The 26-year-old is a ball-playing centre-back capable of regaining possession, a style well suited to how Barcelona play.

Romagnoli also possesses vast experience despite being just 26 years old. The Italian international has already represented AC Milan on more than 200 occasions.

Alessio Romagnoli played just 22 Serie A games last season. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

AC Milan, on the other hand, see Barcelona playmaker Coutinho as an ideal replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu. The Catalans are keen on letting the Brazilian leave so that the club can register Lionel Messi in time for the new season.

Barcelona and AC Milan could solve both of their problems with this swap deal.

🚨 Barça and AC Milan are negotiating a exchange deal between Coutinho 🇧🇷 and Romagnoli 🇮🇹. The Italian club would pay additional 20M in the operation. [@SkySports via @albert_roge] #FCBlive #Milan pic.twitter.com/mViJjUsKv1 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) July 19, 2021

