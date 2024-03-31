AC Milan keen on signing Chelsea star despite poor form: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in roping in Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile to strengthen their backline in the upcoming summer window.

Badiashile, 23, has struggled to shine at the west London outfit since arriving from AS Monaco for around £33 million past year. He is currently below veteran Thiago Silva, Blues academy graduate Levi Colwill, and summer signing Axel Disasi in the club's pecking order.

As a result, according to the Mirror, AC Milan are currently keeping tabs on the ex-Monaco man's situation at Stamford Bridge. However, the Blues feel that their star could realise his potential at the club soon.

Badiashile, who has a contract until June 2030 at Chelsea, would pop up as a key squad member for Milan should he join them. He would offer competition to Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu in a central position.

So far this campaign, the left-footed centre-back has made 13 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the Blues register three clean sheets, registering a goal and an assist in 977 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, as per the aforementioned website, Chelsea are expected to offload a host of defenders this summer. While Thiago Silva is likely to be released, they will try to sell Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr.

Cole Palmer opines on Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Burnley in latest league encounter

Earlier this Saturday (March 30), Chelsea were held to a 2-2 Premier League draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge. They failed to capitalize on Burnley right-back Lorenz Assignon's 40th-minute sending off.

After Cole Palmer bagged from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, Josh Cullen hit a long-range effort to equalize two minutes after the break. Palmer scored again in the 78th minute before Dara O'Shea netted a fine header in the 81st minute to help his side win a point.

Following the end of the latest encounter, Palmer shared his thoughts on his club's performance against Vincent Kompany's outfit. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"It's poor really... it can't happen. Especially when they go down to 10 men. We got too comfortable [in the second half]. Same story, we kill ourselves every week. It's got to improve from us as players. We need consistency."

Palmer, who left Manchester City in a potential £45 million switch last summer, has been in excellent form this campaign. The 21-year-old has netted 16 times and laid out 12 assists in 35 overall matches so far.