AC Milan keen on signing Real Madrid star – reports

AC Milan are keen to bolster their midfield and have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid's Isco.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Isco has emerged as the top target for the Italian side. The Real Madrid midfielder is being viewed as the ideal replacement for Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who left the club after his contract expired and joined arch-rivals Inter.

Isco has not played regularly for Real Madrid in recent seasons and is reportedly pushing for a move. The Spaniard started just eight games in the league for Los Blancos and made 17 appearances off the bench last season.

AC Milan need a central attacking midfielder and have also been linked with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal's interest in Real Madrid star Isco

Arsenal are also on the lookout for an attacking midfielder and Isco is one of the players they have kept tabs on. Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners should not move for the Spaniard and should instead focus on other targets.

"Well Emile Smith Rowe's been creative, Saka's been creative. So I'm not sure where Isco would fit," Campbell told Football Insider. "He's s a gifted player, don't get me wrong, but he's not someone who'll pick the ball up and go past people. He's a technical operator. You need to be playing half-decent to get the best out of him."

"I've seen him a lot [at Real Madrid] and when you play well, he tends to play well. But he's not someone who takes the game by the scruff of the neck. I might be wrong, but there are other players I think they should go for."

However, Darren Bent had previously urged Arsenal to sign the Real Madrid star as he felt the Spaniard would fit into Mikel Arteta's plans.

"I think it would be a good signing," Bent told TalkSport. "We know Smith-Rowe has stepped up but we can't depend on him. Someone like Isco may raise the dressing room. The quality, his creative nature, the front players will enjoy playing with him. You can never have enough good players and Arsenal need them so Isco would be a superb signing."

