AC Milan make €3 million-per-season contract offer to sign Real Madrid legend: Reports

Serie A champions AC Milan have offered a contract to departing Real Madrid skipper Marcelo, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Spanish mediahouse has reported that the Rossoneri have offered the Los Blancos legend a deal worth €3 million-per-season.

AS has claimed that Marcelo is far from convinced with the wages he has been offered as he used to earn twice that much at Real Madrid.

It has been suggested that AC Milan will continue to pursue a deal for the veteran left-back despite their opening offer being rejected. It is also claimed that French side Olympique de Marseille are interested in the former Real Madrid skipper too.

The 34-year-old is wanted by clubs outside Europe as well and it is believed that the Brazilian international will choose his next club carefully.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



End of an era 🥺 Dani Alves and Marcelo leaving Barcelona and Real Madrid in the same season.End of an era 🥺 Dani Alves and Marcelo leaving Barcelona and Real Madrid in the same season.End of an era 🥺🇧🇷 https://t.co/MyDuGN1Du3

Marcelo confirmed his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last month after a 16-year association with the Spanish giants. He joined Los Blancos from Brazilian side Fluminense as an 18-year-old back in 2006 and has won everything at club level.

He will depart the club as a true legend having won six La Liga titles and five Champions League titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian international has also won the Copa del Rey twice, Supercopa de Espana six times, UEFA super Cup thrice, and FIFA Club World Cup four times.

In total, the 58-time capped Brazilian international played a total of 544 games for the Spanish capital club in 16 years, having scored 37 goals and provided 103 assists.

The 34-year-old played a bit-part role for Carlo Ancelotti's side last season as a deputy for Ferland Mendy. He started only five La Liga games while coming off the bench on seven occasions and did not start a single Champions League match.

Can Real Madrid cope with the absence of Marcelo

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Marcelo says an emotional farewell to Real Madrid 🥺🤍 Marcelo says an emotional farewell to Real Madrid 🥺🤍 https://t.co/e0vINiTaR0

Despite only being a bit-part player for Real Madrid last season, Marcelo will still be missed by the Spanish giants.

The veteran left-back played a prominent role on the sidelines, with Carlo Ancelotti turning to him for advice on a number of occasions.

Ferland Mendy has been pretty impressive for Los Blancos at left-back since his move from Lyon in 2019. Following the signing of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba could also play at left-back when needed.

Marcelo might not be missed on the pitch but his departure will create a big void off it.

