AC Milan make stunning offer to Juventus legend Gigi Buffon - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly in pursuit of the legendary Gianluigi Buffon, the former Juventus and Italy national team goalkeeper.

Buffon is currently playing for Parma in Serie B and the Rossoneri are said to be interested in acquiring his services as they continue to be without their own goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, for a prolonged period.

According to Calcio Style (via MilanReports), Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini contacted Buffon following the Coppa Italia match between Inter and Parma. This was in order to gage his willingness to join the Rossoneri.

The offer on the table is a six-month loan deal with the possibility of extending the contract for the next season.

SPORTbible @sportbible Gianluigi Buffon conceded two goals at the 2006 World Cup.



The first was an own goal in a group stage game. The second was a penalty by Zinedine Zidane in the final match.



Iconic. Gianluigi Buffon conceded two goals at the 2006 World Cup. The first was an own goal in a group stage game. The second was a penalty by Zinedine Zidane in the final match.Iconic. https://t.co/GvpPlTjG1o

The response of the Juventus legend to AC Milan's offer is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether this unexpected transfer move will take place. Nevertheless, the prospect of seeing Buffon in the Rossoneri jersey will be an exciting one for both supporters and the team alike.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Gianluigi Buffon has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over two decades. During this period, he has won numerous individual awards, as well as multiple league titles and domestic cups with Juventus and the Italian national team.

GOAL @goal Gianluigi Buffon made his Italy debut 25 years ago today and he's still going 🤯 Gianluigi Buffon made his Italy debut 25 years ago today and he's still going 🤯 https://t.co/N99d6khTfw

Despite his advanced age, Buffon continues to perform at a high level, and his vast experience and leadership will be a valuable asset to the AC Milan squad. If the signing goes through, Buffon's return to the elite level of Italian football will be welcomed by his fans.

Juventus and AC Milan keep their eyes on 16-year-old wonderkid

Luis Guilherme, a highly-rated 16-year old attacking midfielder playing for Palmeiras U20, has caught the eye of some of Europe's biggest clubs. AC Milan and Juventus are both reportedly interested in signing him, according to Calciomercato.it.

However, no concrete steps have been taken yet. With an expensive release clause of €55 million, as well as competition from Premier League side Chelsea, it remains to be seen if either club will make a move.

Comparisons have already begun between Luis and his compatriot Endrick, who recently signed with Real Madrid at a hefty fee of close to €70 million. This indicates that whichever club decides to sign Luis could be making quite the investment.

