AC Milan obsessed about signing 24-year-old Chelsea star who could be available for €50 million: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson this summer. According to Alfredo Pedulla and Matteo Moretto (via We ain't got no history/SB Nation), the Italian giants have enquired about the situation of the Senegalese attacker to explore a potential deal.

Rossoneri's top transfer target was Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface. However, Leverkusen's asking price for Boniface was much higher than Chelsea's valuation of Nicolas Jackson. The reports claim that Jackson would be available in the transfer market for a rumored price of €50 million.

After missing out on European football last season, AC Milan are looking forward to making reinforcements in the frontline, and they see the 24-year-old as a suitable candidate. Jackson joined the Blues from Villarreal in July 2023 for a reported fee of €35 million.

Since then, he has played 81 games for the west London club, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions. Last season, Jackson scored 13 goals for Chelsea in 37 games and was the Blues' third-highest top scorer after Cole Palmer (15) and Christopher Nkunku (14).

Nicolas Jackson has also garnered the interest of Juventus, Napoli and Atletico Madrid. He has a long-term contract with the Blues that will only expire in the summer of 2033.

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo talks about becoming one of the best midfielders in the world

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has claimed that he wants to become one of the best midfielders in the world. The Ecuadorian midfielder was a key player in Enzo Maresca's side last season.

He also won both Chelsea's Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year awards. However, the 23-year-old believes that he has a lot to improve and is currently far from being regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I don't think that. I am working on that. I want to become one of the best midfielders in the world, but I am too far right now. I am working hard every day and want to show it on the pitch."

Moises Caicedo has played four games in the FIFA Club World Cup and has helped his team keep one clean sheet. Next up, the Blues will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13.

