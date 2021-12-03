AC Milan could be offered chance to sign out-of-favor Chelsea man in January - Reports

AC Milan could reportedly be offered the chance to sign Chelsea outcast Malang Sarr. The defender has struggled to break into the Blues' starting line-up since joining the club from Nice last summer.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan may be forced to sign a defender in January after Simon Kjaer suffered a serious knee injury that could rule him out of action for the rest of the season. The Italian giants could subsequently try to sign Malang Sarr from Chelsea in January.

The Blues signed the Frenchman for free in the summer of 2020. He signed a five-year deal after the expiration of his contract with Nice.

The defender was sent out on loan to Porto last season. However, he struggled to make an impact during his loan spell at the Portuguese club and returned to Chelsea over the summer.

Malang Sarr has been on the fringes of the Chelsea squad this season. He was given a chance to start and make his debut for the Blues in their 1-0 victory away at Brentford in October. The 22-year-old put in an impressive performance and helped Thomas Tuchel's side maintain a clean sheet against the newly-promoted club.

Many fans and pundits believed Sarr's performance had earned him the opportunity to play more regular football for Chelsea. However, he has made just three appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

AC Milan are currently in the market for a new defender and could look to take advantage of their close relationship with Chelsea to sign Malang Sarr. The Rossoneri have signed a number of players from the London club in recent years, including the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea are likely to send Malang Sarr on loan to AC Milan rather than sell him permanently

During his sole Premier League appearance for Chelsea against Brentford, Malang Sarr showed glimpses of his remarkable ability. His physicality and speed could make him an asset for the Blues in the future.

However, the 22-year-old is currently behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Trevoh Chalobah in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. The Blues could, therefore, look to send him out on loan for the rest of the season in January.

At AC Milan, Malang Sarr will get the chance to play for a side that is currently second in Serie A, one point behind league leaders Napoli.

