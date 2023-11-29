AC Milan open initial talks to sign 22-year-old Chelsea star who only joined the club this year: Reports

AC Milan's transfer team has reportedly initiated discussions with Chelsea regarding a potential winter transfer for defender Benoit Badiashile.

According to Marco Conterio of TuttomercatoWeb (via GIFN), Milan are eager to secure the services of the French international. Badiashile was grappling with a hamstring issue since May and only returned to action earlier this month. He played the full 90 minutes in their most recent loss to Newcastle United on November 25.

Badiashile was once a key figure at Monaco, where he began his career and played 135 games before making the move to Stamford Bridge in January 2023. He has now fully recovered and is said to be eager for regular playtime. However, if this does not come at Chelsea, Milan might acquire his skills on a loan deal in the coming January transfer window.

The Blues' stance on this proposition remains uncertain, despite their historically strong ties with Milan, which led to the transfers of players like Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic.

The Italian outfit are in pursuit of defensive reinforcements for the latter half of the season amidst injury woes for defenders Pierre Kalulu and Marco Pellegrino. Simon Kjaer also has ongoing fitness struggles, and the entire situation has led the Rossoneri to see Badiashile as a potential fit.

Chelsea's pursuit of Corinthians prodigy Gabriel Moscardo hits a roadblock

Renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the likelihood of Chelsea signing Corinthians' young midfielder Gabriel Moscardo in January. Romano has clarified that, as of now, there are no transfer agreements in place between both parties.

The journalist's recent tweet from his X account highlighted that Paris Saint-Germain, along with other English clubs, remains interested in Moscardo:

“Paris Saint-Germain remain among clubs keen on signing Gabriel Moscardo. The race is open — including English clubs too."

However, he emphasized that a deal with the Blues is not around the corner:

“No agreement done with Chelsea and it doesn’t look imminent with #CFC at this stage.”

This statement counters previous reports from Brazil claiming Stamford Bridge had secured an agreement with the 18-year-old talent.

Moscardo, who debuted for Corinthians' first team in June, is celebrated as one of Brazil's most promising midfield talents. His skills have garnered attention from top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, and PSG. Since December 2022, he has played 24 games for Corinthians, more recently starting 14 Serie A games across the current season.