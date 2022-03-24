AC Milan set to make second attempt to sign 20-year-old Chelsea loanee - Reports

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea loanee Armando Broja. The striker is currently on-loan at Southampton and has been making waves with his performances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

According to Italian journalist Carlo Pelegatti, Milan, who have been linked with a move for Broja in the past, are reportedly one of a host of clubs who are interested in Broja. He told Radio Rossonera,

“Before the tragic events between Russia and Ukraine that prompted the British government to sanction Abramovich, Milan were monitoring the situation. The hypothesis was that of a loan. In Albania, they are very passionate about Italian football. For Broja, the Milan hypothesis would have been important."

Pelegatti also stated that Broja is valued at €70 million by Chelsea and that Milan would only move for the Albanian if they cannot sign Divock Origi from Liverpool. He said:

“I’m told the player is valued at €70 million. I don’t exclude that Milan could have taken him on loan. As of today, however, Milan is very cautious on the subject: the situation has become complicated. The Rossoneri management cannot wait for Chelsea’s corporate evolution: if a new ownership and new managers arrive, Milan could return Broja. That is if they don’t close first with Origi, who is currently the number one candidate. With sustainable figures, Milan can think about it."

The striker has reportedly been the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal. Broja joined Southampton on loan from Chelsea last summer and has gone on to score nine goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the club.

"A bright future in the Premier League" - Alan Shearer on Chelsea's Broja

Broja in action for Southampton

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was full of praise for Broja last month and has touted the Chelsea youngster to go on to have a great career. Speaking on the Premier League's YouTube channel, he said:

“A player who has made an immediate impact since joining Southampton on loan from Chelsea, Armando Broja. Let me tell you, this lad is clinical. His goal against Brentford made him the youngest player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four home starts. As a striker it’s all about taking chances and scoring goals, so stats like this tell me that he can thrive in the Premier League.

"He scores different types of goals, with clinical finishes, and he has the ability to create space for himself to get his shot away. Against Brighton he particularly impressed me with his poise, taking the defender out of the picture with his skill, before coolly slotting home. He is a young striker with an eye for goal and has a bright future in the Premier League."

