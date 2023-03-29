AC Milan set to rival Arsenal in race to sign 22-year-old defender: Reports

Serie A side AC Milan are reportedly set to face off against Premier League leaders Arsenal in their pursuit of Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the 22-year-old full-back has admirers all across Europe and now the Gunners and the Rossoneri have shown interest.

Boey, who currently plays for the Turkish side Galatasaray, is locked down until 2025. However, his performances combined with his young age have made him a very interesting prospect for top clubs across Europe.

AC Milan believe that Boey will be an adequate replacement for Sergino Dest. The Dutchman is currently at the club on loan from La Liga giants Barcelona. It is unlikely that the Serie A side will make his move permanent as he has made just 14 appearances across competitions.

The Rossoneri have a strong French presence in the squad, with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Mike Maignan, and Pierre Kalulu. Chief scout Geoffrey Moncada has experience working in France and Boey would be a great fit for the side.

Arsenal, on the other hand, already have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the right-back position. White has formed an impressive partnership with Bukayo Saka down the right flank as the Gunners push for a Premier League title. However, they would do well to grab a prospect like Boey, who fits well into their recruitment strategy of young, developing players.

However, a move for Boey will not come easy. Udinese tried to sign him in the past but were met with strong resistance from Galatasaray. If either Arsenal or AC Milan want to sign the player, they will have to make a sizeable offer for one of Europe's hot prospects.

Boey has made 42 appearances for the Turkish side, contributing one goal and two assists.

2 key factors emerge as Arsenal gain confidence in landing Premier League star

The Gunners are confident of signing Declan Rice.

Arsenal are optimistic in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Englishman has interest from the likes of Chelsea and both Manchester clubs.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners' title charge along with qualification for the UEFA Champions League are the motivating factors behind Rice's decision.

The midfielder has long been linked with Chelsea, having been a part of their academy until the age of 14. He is also known to be close to Blues midfielder and compatriot Mason Mount.

However, with Mount likely to leave Stamford Bridge, coupled with the London side's poor season, meaning Rice joining Chelsea is unlikely.

On the other hand, he fits well into Arsenal's recruitment strategy. Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the player's leadership skills and work ethic.

Rice has made 229 senior appearances for West Ham, contributing 12 goals and 13 assists.

