AC Milan slap price tag on 25-year-old star amidst interest from Spanish giants Barcelona: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly set a massive price tag for Barcelona target Rafael Leao. The winger is likely to cost around €120 million for the Blaugrana or any other potential suitors this summer.

Barca have had a subdued transfer market so far. They have signed Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig but failed to register him ahead of their La Liga opener against Valencia. They were chasing Athletic Club's Nico Williams for a long time but the winger appears set to stay put.

Barcelona have now turned their attention to other targets and Rafael Leao has emerged as one such target. However, as per Marca (via Tribal Football), he will cost at least €120 million this summer. While his release clause is €170 million, AC Milan are open to selling for a lesser fee.

The Serie A giants also received offers from Saudi Arabian sides in the range of €70-90 million but they rejected it. Leao is represented by his family and legal team but renowned agent Jorge Mendes is working with them to find him a new club.

Barcelona have made their interest known as well but are yet to make an offer for Leao. The Portuguese winger has scored 58 goals and provided 50 assists in 211 games for Milan. He is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the world right now due to his dribbling and ball-carrying ability along with shooting skills.

Barcelona still struggling to register Dani Olmo despite Ilkay Gundogan's departure: Reports

Barcelona's financial woes have been in the public for a few years now and the situation doesn't seem to be improving quickly. They signed Dani Olmo for €55 million earlier this summer but have failed to register him so far.

Searching for solutions have seen the club reportedly part ways with Ilkay Gundogan after just one season. He arrived from Manchester City on a free transfer last summer and was Barca's best player last season, registering five goals and 14 assists in 51 games across competitions. However, Gundogan is now set to return to Manchester City on a free transfer as the Blaugrana look to free up their wage bill.

As per COPE (via Barca Blaugranes), it won't be enough to register Dani Olmo though and they will need to raise more funds. The likes of Mikayil Faye and Clement Lenglet are set to leave Barcelona this summer while Vitor Roque could also depart.

Another source of funds would be a new kit deal with Nike but the confirmation on it has yet to be made.

