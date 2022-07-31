"Ace" - Lucas Paqueta reacts as Arsenal star puts in brilliant performance against Sevilla 

Arsenal transfer target Lucas Paqueta has praised fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus after the striker's brilliant performance in the Gunners' final pre-season friendly against Sevilla.

The former Manchester City striker helped Mikel Arteta's side claim an incredible 6-0 victory over Julen Lopetigui's side in their first game at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arsenal were in sensational form prior to their game against Sevilla, scoring 14 goals in 4 pre-season friendlies. The Gunners raced to a 4-0 lead within 19 minutes against the Spanish side thanks to braces from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian scored once again in the 77th minute to complete his hat-trick before Eddie Nketiah added Arsenal's sixth in the 88th minute.

Gabriel Jesus has scored an incredible seven goals in just five games since joining the north London club from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this month. He has drawn praise from Lucas Paqueta, who has also been linked with a move to the Gunners as per Football.london.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored 11 goals and provided 43 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season. Jesus praised Arsenal and his teammates on Instagram by posting a picture with the caption 'well played guys'.

Paqueta commented to congratulate the striker on his performance.

"Ace brother", said Lucas Paqueta on Gabriel Jesus Instagram post.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer as they are keen to sign a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season. Paqueta's energy, vision, and eye for goal make him the ideal target for Mikel Arteta's side.

He could be open to a move to the north London club where a number of Brazilians, including Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes are plying their trade.

Did Manchester City make a mistake by selling Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal?

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed an impressive career at Manchester City, scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances for the club and helping them win four Premier League titles, a FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

The Brazilian was expected to become the club's first-choice striker last season after Sergio Aguero left the club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Pep Guardiola, however, opted to play Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden as false nines and deploy Jesus as a winger. The Brazilian scored eight goals and provided nine assists in all competitions despite playing out of position.

Despite his impressive form, City opted to sign Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer. It might resulted in Jesus falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old instead opted to join the Gunners, where he has had an incredible start to life at the Emirates Stadium. He is undoubtedly the club's first-choice striker and the focal point of their attacks. His scintillating pre-season form will have helped him prove a point to his former employers.

