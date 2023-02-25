Adidas pushing Lionel Messi to reject contract from PSG and Barcelona – Reports

The return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona has been on the minds of many Blaugranes, as he has less than six months left on his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. But alas, it seems that the dream of the Argentine legend donning the Barcelona colors may be unlikely because of Adidas, according to El Nacional.

The German sports brand, which has been Messi's loyal partner for many years, are not keen on the idea of him returning to Camp Nou. This is mainly due to Barca's sponsorship deal with Nike, which conflicts with Messi's commercial interests.

Moreover, Adidas is the brand that dresses Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid. So, it's understandable why they wouldn't want their star player playing for the team that competes against their other high-profile client.

Aside from this, Adidas has recently renewed their contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) until 2030. The sports brand want Lionel Messi to finish his contract with PSG this summer and then make a move to the United States to play for Inter Miami.

This would be a massive coup for Adidas as Messi, their biggest star, would be playing in the league they have heavily invested in. Not only that, but he would also be playing for David Beckham's club, which is also sponsored by the sports brand.

However, football is a game of surprises, and anything can happen. Barcelona still wants to sign Lionel Messi, and the player hasn't ruled out any possibility for the future. While a move to MLS remains on the cards, the legendary playmaker is also considering renewing his contract with PSG.

Barcelona manager Xavi reveals that the door is open for a return for PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez have already opened the doors for him, and the Argentine knows that he'll be welcomed with open arms if he decides to return. The Barca manager revealed as much in a press conference, where he stated (via El Nacional):

"I already said that this is his home and the doors are open. He is a friend and we are in permanent contact . It will depend a lot on him, what he wants to do in the future, what fits in the club. This is his home."

So, it's a waiting game for now. The forward will take his time, considering all his options, and will make the decision eventually.

