Adidas put pressure on Florentino Perez to sign Neymar at Real Madrid: Reports

Adidas are reportedly putting pressure on Real Madrid to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The sponsors of the Champions League winners are keen on bringing their top player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per a report in El Nacional, Florentino Perez was keen on signing the Brazilian in the past and Adidas are using that to try and push for a move this summer. The PSG forward is reportedly free to leave Parc des Princes as the Ligue1 champions eye a squad refresh.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG:



🟡 vs Metz

🟡 vs Troyes

🟡 vs Strasbourg

🟡 vs Lens

🟡 vs Marseille

🟡 vs Clermont Foot

vs Lorient

🟡 vs Monaco



Eventful, to say the least Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG:🟡 vs Metz🟡 vs Troyes🟡 vs Strasbourg🟡 vs Lens🟡 vs Marseille🟡 vs Clermont Footvs Lorient🟡 vs MonacoEventful, to say the least 🇫🇷 Neymar's final eight games of 2021/22 for PSG: ⚽🟡 vs Metz⚽🟡 vs Troyes🅰️🟡 vs Strasbourg🅰️🟡 vs Lens⚽🟡 vs Marseille⚽⚽⚽🅰️🟡 vs Clermont Foot⚽⚽ vs Lorient🟡 vs Monaco😜 Eventful, to say the least https://t.co/BxYitfh8f3

Jose Alvarez on El Chiringuito TV reported last week that PSG were keen on selling the former Barcelona star this summer. They have slapped a €50 million price tag on Neymar and have offered him to various clubs.

As per the El Nacional report, Real Madrid were among those given the chance to sign the Brazilian while Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea were also named. The Catalan side are said to be showing an interest in signing the forward. However, they will pursue Neymar only if their move for Robert Lewandowski falls through.

The forward signed a contract with PSG last year, keeping him at the club under 2025. However, the side's failure to win the Champions League and a reported change in management has seen the Brazilian put on the transfer list.

Will Neymar move from PSG to Real Madrid?

Neymar's former agent Wagner Ribeiro spoke to GOAL last week and hinted that the Brazilian was not planning on leaving Paris this summer.

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica Neymar has a dream to achieve with PSG Neymar has a dream to achieve with PSG 💭 https://t.co/jr9ec3Rr6Q

Ribeiro claimed the forward was keen on winning the Champions League with PSG and said:

"Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG. Despite all the rumors regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it."

The former Barcelona star is happy with the squad around him and believes the side are capable of winning the elite competition. Ribeiro continued:

"Of course. Every year that passes, Nasser Al Khelaïfi (president of PSG) improves the team in every way. They just finished the training center, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG."

The Brazilian joined PSG back in 2017 for a record €222 million after the French giants activated the release clause in his contract.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far