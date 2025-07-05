After Arsenal agree personal terms for Noni Madueke, Chelsea show interest in signing Gunners attacker: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have indicated their interest in Arsenal sensation Ethan Nwaneri after the Gunners reached an agreement on personal terms with Noni Madueke, as per reports. The Blues are set to target the England U-21 star this summer as a direct replacement for Madueke, who appears poised on a move to North London.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Enzo Maresca's side are keeping close tabs on Nwaneri and his contract extension talks with the Gunners this summer. They are prepared to swoop in and try to sign the 18-year-old if he fails to agree on a new deal with his boyhood club.
Arsenal are trying to sign Madueke from the Blues this summer and have an agreement on personal terms in place. This deal appears to Nwaneri as though his pathway is being blocked, after the teenager enjoyed a fine season deputizing for Bukayo Saka.
Chelsea have long-standing interest in Arsenal gem Nwaneri, with the teenager having first joined their academy before switching clubs. They tried unsuccessfully to sign him before he penned professional terms with the Gunners back in the summer of 2023, as well.
Nwaneri is in talks with Mikel Arteta's side over a new deal, as the three-year contract he signed he signed in 2023 is set to expire next year. The youngster has been in talks over a new deal for a while but an agreement has yet to be reached, and the Blues are looking to snatch him up.
Enzo Maresca reveals Chelsea's stance on Noni Madueke amid Arsenal interest
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that his side will have no problem with forward Noni Madueke leaving this summer amid interest from Arsenal. The England international has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, where Mikel Arteta wants a new winger.
Speaking to the press after Chelsea overcame Palmeiras to reach the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals, Maresca revealed that he has counts on Madueke. The former Leicester City boss, however, clearly stated that he will not stop any player from leaving if they feel unhappy at the club.
“Noni has been very important for us. But my message to the players and to the club is that I want just players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. Noni has been very good during the season”.
Noni Madueke has lost his place in his preferred position in the Blues XI in recent weeks to Pedro Neto. The 23-year-old was a substitute in the win over Palmeiras, coming off the bench to play on the left flank in the second half of the encounter.