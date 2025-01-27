After being left out of squad to face Fulham, Marcus Rashford sends message to Manchester United teammates who secured 1-0 win

Marcus Rashford has sent a message to Manchester United teammates following the 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, January 26, at Craven Cottage. The Englishman was once again not included in the squad for the game amid rumours of his impending departure.

Ruben Amorim opted to start with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Amad Diallo as his front three. The Red Devils struggled to control proceedings and had to rely on Lisandro Martinez's 78th minute strike to secure all three points.

Amad Diallo also had the ball in the back of the net late in the half, but it was chalked out for offside. Meanwhile, Toby Collyer made a fantastic goalline clearance to ensure Manchester United returned from Craven Cottage will all three points.

Following the game, Marcus Rashford shared a message to his teammates via social media, stating:

"Congratulations on the win lads."

The Englishman hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the past 11 games, including the 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United, where he was an unused substitute. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are eager to move him on, with Barcelona looking like the most probable destination.

Meanwhile, goalscoring continues to be Amorim's bane, with Rasmus Hojlund failing to impress, and Joshua Zirkzee also struggling. Despite the situation, Amorim has been steadfast in his decision about not reintegrating Marcus Rashford into the team. The Englishman has scored three goals from six games under the Portuguese.

Will Marcus Rashford leave Manchester United this month?

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is willing to take a pay cut to leave Manchester United this summer, according to The Star. Barcelona are keen to prise him away and are hoping to secure a loan deal this month.

The Red Devils are open to the move, as they are looking to remove the player's salary from their wage structure. The Englishman apparently earns £300,000 per-week at Old Trafford, and his wages are posing a threat to his Camp Nou move as well.

The Catalans are under financial difficulties and do not have the resources to pay him such exorbitant salary. However, it now appears that the player is willing to make a compromise on his pay package if Barcelona agree a loan deal with Manchester United.

The 27-year-old's contract at Old Trafford runs until 2028. He has registered 138 goals and 63 assists from 426 games across competitions for the Red Devils to date.

