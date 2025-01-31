After sending bids for Jhon Duran and Kaoru Mitoma, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr hoping to add 30-year-old Premier League star as marquee signing

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a reunion with a Premier League star at Al-Nassr. According to The Sun, the Saudi club have set their sighs on Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Al-Nassr are working to bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window. It is believed that they have reached a £64m agreement with Aston Villa for the services of Jhon Duran.

The Colombian striker is all set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to complete the move and team up with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Al-Nassr have offered Brighton & Hove Albion £90m for the services of Kaoru Mitoma.

It now appears that the Riyadh-based club are also eyeing midfield reinforcements and have again turned to the Premier League. They reportedly had their eyes on Kovacic last summer, but failed to complete a move for the Croatian after failing to adjust their foreign player quota.

However, Al-Nassr haven't given up on the player and are ready to prise him away this month. Interestingly, Kovacic shared the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo 81 times during their time together at Real Madrid, and even contributed three goals together.

The 30-year-old has registered five goals and one assists from 26 games this season for Manchester City and his contract expires in 2027. Kovacic has appeared 19 times in the Premier League this season for the reigning champions, starting 17 of them.

City are not actively looking to let Kovacic go, but have enquired about a loan deal for Juventus' Douglas Luiz. However, talks with the Serie A giants have broken down due to differences between the two clubs.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League?

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Premier League thrice with Manchester United, all during his first stint with the club. The Portuguese superstar first got his hand on the league trophy in the 2006/07 campaign, finishing the season with 17 league goals in 34 games.

CR7 went on to lift the title three years in a row until he left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in 2009. The 39-year-old returned to his old hunting ground in 2021 from Juventus, but failed to have an impact in his second stint. When Ronaldo left to join Al-Nassr in December 2022, he had registered 103 goals from 236 games in the Premier League over two stints at Old Trafford.

