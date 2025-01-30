After termination of his £130 million-per-year deal with Al-Hilal, Neymar’s new rumored salary at Santos comes to light

Neymar is reportedly set to go from his £130 million per year contract with Al-Hilal to £135,507 per month with Santos. The Brazilian star has terminated his contract with the Saudi Pro League side and is returning to his former club for six months.

As per a report in The Daily Mail, Santos are set to pay Neymar £135,507 per month during his time at the club. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will also get 90% of his image rights, which will reportedly earn him more than his wages at the club.

The 32-year-old was at Santos from 2009 to 2013 and earned £40,683 per month during his spell. However, he was getting just under £400,000 from his image rights, as he took a whopping £429,147 every month before moving to Barcelona.

Trending

Santos have confirmed that Neymar is returning to the club. They posted on their social media (via Business Standard):

"It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts. Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos' stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms."

The Brazilian superstar has also confirmed his move and said (via Indian Express):

"Today I am very happy to be able to go, return home. To my country. It was a pleasure for me to play for this club. It was a short time, things were not as I expected. I could not help you on the pitch as I wanted."

Al-Hilal terminated Neymar's contract after his injury-plagued spell at the club. He joined in the summer of 2023 but suffered an ACL injury, which kept him out of action for the entire season.

He returned to the pitch earlier this season but suffered another hamstring injury and was ruled out once again. He could play just seven games for them. The club decided to mutually part ways and announced the decision this month.

Neymar wishes he had better luck in Saudi Arabia

Neymar sent a message to Al-Hilal fans after the club terminated his contract. He said he wanted to play more in the Saudi Pro League but circumstances did not allow. He said (via ESPN):

"I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together. To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life."

Chicago Fire were interested in bringing the Brazilian to MLS but he opted to return to his former club. He was also linked with a move to Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami but the move did not materialize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback