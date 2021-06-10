Agent of Argentinian superstar injects fresh speculations into Barcelona rumors - Reports

The agent of Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez has addressed fresh speculation about his client's transfer to Barcelona this summer. In an interview with Diario Sport, Martinez's agent Alejandro Camano confirmed that any player would love a chance to play for Barcelona, including his client. Camano said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are very calm, we have to resolve the Inter situation first, but of course he would like it,” he said. “Who would not like to play for Barcelona? It is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Despite confirming an interest in playing for Barcelona, Alejandro Camano was quick to admit that the Catalan giants have not yet contacted him regarding the availability of his client Lautaro Martinez. Camano added:

“No one from Barcelona has called me. I have a good relationship with Mateu Alemany (Director of football), but there is nothing, so we are not thinking about it now. He is prepared for any challenge. Lautaro is a player who does not go unnoticed and can face any responsibility.”

Barcelona were keen on signing Lautaro Martinez last summer. However, the 23-year-old decided to stay with Inter Milan, helping Antonio Conte's men lift the Serie A title for the first time since 2010.

Barcelona will have to fork out €90 million for Lautaro Martinez

Lauturo Martinez won't come in at a cheap with the Inter Milan hierarchy setting a €90 million pricetag on their star forward. However, clubs across Europe are well aware of Inter Milan's weak financial situation and are looking to take advantage of the same.

However, Barcelona have financial problems of their own. The club are in a debt of more than £850 million, which has forced the Catalans to buy free agents in order to strengthen their squad.

Despite having little to no money for Lautaro Martinez, Barcelona are looking to generate funds by selling some of their star players. Barca are looking to generate funds by selling the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. These players are on high wages and could be sold at higher prices as well.

Lautaro Martinez has a close relationship with fellow countryman Lionel Messi. The pair are currently part of Argentina's national team who are set to compete in the 2021 Copa America.

