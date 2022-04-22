Agent of Arsenal-linked forward opens up possibility of Tottenham move for client: Reports

Jorge Mendes, agent of Arsenal-linked Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, reportedly (via Calcio Mercato) wants to facilitate a transfer for his client to Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have been keeping tabs on the player for a while, but Mendes’ affinity towards Spurs poses to complicate their pursuit of the forward.

Asensio, who has been at Real Madrid since 2015, recently moved to super agent Jorge Mendes’ camp. The Portuguese, who represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, and even Jose Mourinho, is one of the shrewdest men in the business. Asensio's new representative has already taken the wind out of Arsenal’s sails, boosting their rivals Tottenham's chances of signing the Spaniard.

The 26-year-old forward is out of contract in June 2023 and is yet to agree an extension with Real Madrid. With Asensio remaining a fringe player at the Santiago Bernabeu even after all these years, he could consider a change of scenery in the summer.

His new agent, Mendes, who represents a host of players in the Premier League, has a knack for striking deals with English clubs. According to the aforementioned report, the Gunners and Spurs' are the only two Premier League teams in contention for Asensio's signature. But Mendes' intervention could tilt the scale in Tottenham's favor. Italian giants AC Milan are also believed to be in the mix and could potentially complicate Asensio's move to England.

Real Madrid’s renewal offer for Asensio could pour cold water on Arsenal and Tottenham’s chances

Real Madrid and Asensio are yet to agree on a renewal offer. However, that does not mean that they have no chance of finding middle ground in the coming months. According to the Calcio Mercato report, Los Blancos have tabled an improved offer for the fan-favorite Spanish international. The renewal is yet to be finalized, but the chances of the two parties reaching a compromise are rising.

"He's always helping the team", Ancelotti added. Carlo Ancelotti on Marco Asensio and AC Milan links: "Asensio has great quality. I don't know what's gonna happen with his future - although he is talking to the club to discuss the contract", he told Radio Rai."He's always helping the team", Ancelotti added. Carlo Ancelotti on Marco Asensio and AC Milan links: "Asensio has great quality. I don't know what's gonna happen with his future - although he is talking to the club to discuss the contract", he told Radio Rai. 🇪🇸 #RealMadrid"He's always helping the team", Ancelotti added. https://t.co/TSC0XLXd3T

Asensio has not exactly been at his best this season but has bagged a few crucial goals. In 37 appearances across competitions, he has found the back of the net a total of 11 times. His most recent effort came on Wednesday night (20 April) in a hard-fought 3-1 victory away at Osasuna.

It will be interesting to see if he remains at Real Madrid next season or opts for a fresh challenge.

