Agent flies to hold talks with Chelsea as winger wants move this summer - Reports

River Plate winger Ian Subiabre's agent, Claudio Caniggia, has reportedly flown to west London to discuss the youngster's future amid interest from Chelsea. It is claimed that the Blues and Arsenal have already made offers for the under-20 Argentina international.

This is as per a report from River Noticias, who say that Subiabre's family still wishes for him to remain with his Argentine employers (via Sport Witness). The situation is rather interesting, with the agent trying to push the move through and the 18-year-old's current agreement expiring in December 2026.

This report further adds that the attacker has a €30 million release clause in his contract that the Blues will have to meet in order to see this deal through. While River Plate are unwilling to let the player go, they are aware that interest in him is only going to increase.

As for Subiabre, the chance to join Chelsea, a top Premier League side, would be a step in the right direction as far as his career is concerned. The Blues are currenlty flighting for a top-five place in the English top flight to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Enzo Maresca's side are placed sixth in the league standings, only a point short of Manchester City, who are a spot above them. However, Subiabre will face competition from the likes of Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke for a spot on the right flank.

He's made eight appearances for Argentina in the U-20 South American Championship, bagging three goals in the process.

Enzo Maresca urges for Chelsea fans to show greater support

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has asked more from his club's supporters following the Blues' 2-2 Premier League draw against Ipswich Town at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 13.

The west Londoners went 2-0 down by the end of the first half but came back in the second to snatch a point. Claiming that the team needs its fans in difficult moments, Maresca said (via We Aint Got No History):

"For sure today, in the moment that we are in a difficult moment, you can expect them that they are not happy, but in the same moment, probably it’s the moment that we need the players, especially the players that are inside the pitch, it’s the moment that they probably need more support.”

Chelsea host Legia Warszawa next at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday, April 17. The Blues are 3-0 up after the first leg.

