"Agent is in London today" - Fabrizio Romano says talks have taken place with the board over 27-year-old Arsenal star's exit 

Arsenal have met with Hector Bellerin's representatives over the prospect of terminating his contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist also claimed that the 27-year-full-back wants to return to Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan. The player's agent was in London to discuss the possibility of ending Bellerin's current Arsenal deal, which runs until June 2023.

Bellerin made his professional debut for the Gunners after leaving Barcelona's youth academy in 2011. The Spain international has since played 239 times for the north London club and was even named in the 'PFA Team of the Year' for the 2015-16 season.

While the right-back is extremely quick, a series of injuries has seemingly slowed him down in recent years. He made 32 appearances for Real Betis last season as they finished fifth in La Liga.

Bellerin did not feature in Mikel Arteta's squad for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday (August 6), despite Takehiro Tomiyasu being injured. Ben White instead covered at right-back, suggesting the Spanish defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Alan Hutton believes Hector Bellerin's time at Arsenal may be up

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton was asked in July if the full-back had a future at Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton replied:

“I think his time might be up if I’m totally honest. Before his serious injuries he was lightening quick, he was a regular and he looked like he’d probably be there forever. It’s not quite worked out that way the last couple of seasons.

“I think it was the right decision for him to go out on loan and play. Back home in his own country, he probably felt good being back there and things like that, so it was a good move. Now [Takehiro] Tomiyasu has come in and I think when he’s fit he’s been exceptional. I don’t see Bellerin pushing him out."

Hutton added:

“If he’s happy to be a squad player and try and push him all the way of course he’ll be up for the fight I’m pretty sure of it. But I think moving forward, [Mikel] Arteta sees the likes of Tomiyasu being the kind of number one right-back so it’s going to be hard to dislodge him.

“So it’s really going to be down to Hector Bellerin and what he decides. Is he up for the fight or does he see himself somewhere else? I think he’ll move on personally.“

