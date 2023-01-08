Agent set to hold talks with Arsenal today over potential January transfer - Reports

Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes will hold talks with Arsenal today (January 8) to discuss a potential transfer to the Emirates Stadium for the attacker, according to The Daily Mirror.

Felix is free to leave Atletico Madrid on loan this month after falling out with manager Diego Simeone. The Premier League is said to be the likely destination for him, with Arsenal among the clubs interested.

The Gunners reportedly considered a move for the Portugal international last summer and remain keen on him. There have been suggestions that they have now stepped up their efforts to sign him this month.

Felix's agent Mendes has seemingly held preliminary talks with Arsenal over a potential transfer. Atletico expect him to hold further discussions with the north London giants today, according to the aforementioned source.

afcstuff @afcstuff Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee & a commitment to buy at £70.5m for Joao Felix. Atletico believe Jorge Mendes will hold further talks with Arsenal TODAY to see whether or not they will firm up their initial position. [Mirror] mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee & a commitment to buy at £70.5m for Joao Felix. Atletico believe Jorge Mendes will hold further talks with Arsenal TODAY to see whether or not they will firm up their initial position. [Mirror] #afc 🚨 Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee & a commitment to buy at £70.5m for Joao Felix. Atletico believe Jorge Mendes will hold further talks with Arsenal TODAY to see whether or not they will firm up their initial position. [Mirror] #afc mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

The La Liga giants are reportedly keen to find out whether Mikel Arteta's side intend to step up their interest in Felix. It remains to be seen if a move to the Emirates Stadium is in the pipeline for the attacker.

Atletico's demands to sanction a transfer for the 23-year-old, though, could prove to be a stumbling block for Arsenal. They are demanding a loan fee of £9.5 million for him this month, as per the report.

Los Rojiblancos also want Felix's suitors to commit to buying the player at the end of the season. Keen to recoup most of the £113 million they paid Benfica, they want to include a £70.5 million obligation-to-buy clause in any agreement.

Arsenal, who sit atop the Premier League table after 17 matches, are in the market for a new attacker this winter transfer window. They have been heavily linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk.

However, the English top-flight club have shown a reluctance to meet Shakhtar's £88 million valuation of Mudryk. They could have a similar stance when it comes to their pursuit of Felix.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United for Felix

Apart from the Gunners, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Felix this month. They are even leading the race to sign the Portuguese if the report is to be believed.

The Red Devils reportedly approached Atletico with an offer to take Felix on loan for £3 million last week. While they also offered to cover the player's wages, the La Liga club were quick to reject the proposal.

Atletico seemingly want a response from Manchester United by the middle of the week over whether they are willing to meet their demands. The Red Devils will allegedly be given 48 hours to match any other offer they receive.

Poll : 0 votes