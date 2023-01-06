Arsenal step up interest in Manchester United target after setback in Mykhailo Mudryk chase - Reports

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Manchester United target Joao Felix amidst competition from Chelsea for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Felix is tipped to leave Atletico Madrid on loan this month after falling out with manager Diego Simeone. England has widely been mooted as a likely destination for him, with Manchester United among the clubs linked with a move for him.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the attacker, who joined Atletico from Benfica for around £113 million in 2019. According to the aforementioned source, they are now stepping up their interest in him.

telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… Arsenal will not be dragged into a bidding war with Chelsea over Mudryk & remain confident that the 22yo wants to join them. #AFC won't go over their valuation of the player. Alongside Mudryk pursuit, they are also stepping up their interest in Joao Felix Arsenal will not be dragged into a bidding war with Chelsea over Mudryk & remain confident that the 22yo wants to join them. #AFC won't go over their valuation of the player. Alongside Mudryk pursuit, they are also stepping up their interest in Joao Felixtelegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

The amount of money that would be required to sign Felix on loan, though, would determine whether or not the Gunners sign him. They are keen to add both him and Mudryk to their ranks this month, as per the report.

Mudryk is widely considered to be Arsenal's top target for the winter transfer window. However, they have struggled to reach an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for him so far.

The north London giants initially had a bid worth £55 million, including add-ons, rejected by Shakhtar for Mudryk. They have reportedly had another offer turned down by the Ukrainian giants.

Mikel Arteta's side, though, remain confident that Mudryk wants to join them this month. They are thus pushing to get a deal for the Ukraine international across the line in the coming weeks.

However, Arsenal are also firm on their stance that they will not pay over the odds for the 22-year-old. Shakhtar have publicly placed an £88 million price tag on the highly-rated winger this month.

The Gunners also notably face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for Mudryk this month. They will thus also not be drawn into a bidding war despite their firm interest in the player if the report is to be believed.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United for Felix

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club credited with an interest in signing Felix this month. Manchester United, who are in the market for a new forward, are also rated as potential suitors for the 23-year-old.

There have been suggestions that the Red Devils are preparing their first offer for Felix. They are ready to offer €4 million to take the Portugal international on loan for the rest of the season.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #MUFC #AFC theathletic.com/4046161/2023/0… Atletico Madrid ready to loan Joao Felix - Man Utd & Arsenal main contenders at present. Both expressing firm interest in 23yo forward but at nowhere near €21m package #Atleti currently want (€15m fee + €6m wages for 6 months) @TheAthleticFC Atletico Madrid ready to loan Joao Felix - Man Utd & Arsenal main contenders at present. Both expressing firm interest in 23yo forward but at nowhere near €21m package #Atleti currently want (€15m fee + €6m wages for 6 months) @TheAthleticFC #MUFC #AFC theathletic.com/4046161/2023/0…

However, Manchester United's offer reportedly falls way below Atletico's demands for the attacker. The La Liga giants are said to be seeking a €21 million package to sanction a loan deal for him this month.

