Manchester United preparing first offer to sign Portugal international in January: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly preparing their first offer for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix. The Red Devils are keen on signing the Portuguese star, as they are in the market for a forward.

As per a report in Relevo, Manchester United are planning to take the forward on loan for the rest of the season. They are said to be offering €4 million for Felix, which is much lower than what the Spanish side are demanding.

David Ornstein reported earlier this week that Atletico Madrid were open to letting the forward leave on loan for a hefty loan fee. They want €15 million for the six-month loan and €6 million in wages covered.

The Spanish club's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has confirmed that Felix is looking to leave the club in the January window. He told TVE in December:

"[Joao Felix] is the biggest bet this club has taken in its history. I personally think he's a top talent, a world class player. For reasons it isn't worth getting into -- the relationship between him and the boss [Simeone], the minutes played, his motivation right now -- it makes you think that the reasonable thing is that if there's an option that's good for the player, good for the club, we can look at it. I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea."

Joao Felix was left out of the Copa del Rey squad on Wednesday night, adding fuel to a possible exit.

Arsenal in talks to sign Manchester United target

Manchester United are not alone in the race for Joao Felix. Arsenal have held talks with Atletico Madrid and Super Agent Jorge Mendes regarding the forward.

Fabrizio Romano reported the London club's interest earlier this month after David Ornstein and said:

"It's true they had conversations with his agent Jorge Mendes. But it depends on the conditions of the deal because if it's more than €100million, I think it is going to be difficult."

Chelsea are also in the running as they are keen to bolster their squad. However, the Blues are working on Enzo Fernandez right now and are not willing to pay a big fee for Felix.

