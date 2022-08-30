Agents told 22-year-old star to reject Manchester United and join Premier League club - Reports

Swedish striker Alexander Isak's agents reportedly told him to snub Manchester United and join fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United instead.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via The Boot Room), the Red Devils made a lucrative offer to convince Isak to join Old Trafford outfit. However, the 22-year-old, upon taking some advice from his agents, rejected their attempts.

Isak eventually joined Newcastle, with the Magpies officially announcing his arrival from Real Sociedad on August 26. As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle paid around €65 million for the forward, with the deal including another €5 million in add-ons.

He became Newcastle's fourth signing of the summer after Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

Mundo Deportivo's report added that Sociedad were aware of Manchester United's offer to Isak. However, the Premier League giants didn't table a formal bid with the La Liga outfit for the Swede.

Isak arrives at St. James' Park having impressed during his time in Spain. He scored 44 times and laid out eight assists in 132 matches across competitions for Sociedad. The youngster, who has penned a six-year deal, is expected to help Eddie Howe's side massively in the present and future.

Where are Manchester United and Newcastle United in the Premier League standings?

Newcastle United are one of five teams still unbeaten in the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Magpies have picked up one win and three draws in their opening four league fixtures and sit seventh in the table with six points.

Howe's men drew their most recent match against Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 at Molineux. Their next game will see them take on Liverpool at St. James' Park on Wednesday (August 31).

Manchester United, meanwhile, lost their first two Premier League encounters but bounced back to record consecutive wins. Erik ten Hag's side also have six points from four matches and are currently just one spot below Newcastle in the standings.

The Red Devils beat Southampton 1-0 at St. Mary's Stadium last weekend. They will clash horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford on Thursday (September 1).

