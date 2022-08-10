Agents of two Barcelona stars arrive to hold meeting with the club - Reports

The agents of Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Martin Braithwaite have reportedly arrived at the club to discuss the players' futures.

According to journalist Reshad Rahman, a meeting will soon take place between the club and the agents to decide whether or not the players will stay at Camp Nou.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona. The Metro reports that Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee for the midfielder.

With Barcelona reportedly unable to register new signings this summer due to their dire financial situation, De Jong seems a viable sale to raise much-needed funds.

The Dutch international still has four years left on his contract with the Blaugrana. He has become a key member of Xavi Hernandez's midfield since the Barca legend took over in November last year.

Meanwhile, Sport Bible reports that Braithwaite was booed by the home fans at the Nou Camp in a friendly against Mexican side Pumas UNAM on Sunday (August 7). The negative response is believed to be due to Braithwaite refusing to leave the club.

The centre-forward has scored just five La Liga goals in 44 appearances but still has two years left on his current deal.

Bernardo Silva breaks silence on Manchester City future amid Barcelona links

The midfielder has become a regular member of Pep Guardiola's side, having played 253 times for the club since his arrival in 2017. The Portuguese has also won four Premier League titles with the Cityzens. However, he was left on the bench for the team's opening Premier League clash against West Ham United on August 7.

Silva has been linked with a big-money move to Barcelona, which will undoubtedly be a huge loss for the Cityzens. However, questions remain over whether Barca can afford the playmaker.

Speaking to ESPN, Silva seemed unsure about what the future holds for him, as he said:

"I've always said that I'm happy here but I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

Silva added:

"It's a big club and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally, it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful."

