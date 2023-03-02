Ajax star tells friends he wants Erik ten Hag reunion as Manchester United make contact over £48 million deal: Reports

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has reportedly told his friends that is keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag amid transfer links with Manchester United.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as one of the best offensive talents in Europe due to his fine performances for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite operating in a withdrawn forward role, he has registered 16 goals and three assists in 32 games across all competitions so far.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and shooting, the Ghanaian also turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two goals from three group-stage matches. He even attracted transfer interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund.

According to Football Insider, Kudus has informed his friends that he is keen on a potential reunion with Ten Hag at Old Trafford. Manchester United has also made contact with the player's entourage to discuss the possibility of a permanent move for a fee of around £48 million.

Kudus, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, was close to joining Everton last summer due to his desire to feature in the Premier League. Now, his dream could turn out to be a possibility.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of the versatile forward.

Manchester United are likely to revamp their offensive ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. Wout Weghorst is believed to have returned to Burnley at the end of his loan spell, Anthony Martial has proven to be injury-prone and Jadon Sancho has struggled to assert his authority at Old Trafford.

Marco van Basten says Manchester United target is better than £86m summer signing

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Ajax legend Marco van Basten claimed that Mohammed Kudus is more confident on the ball than Antony. He said:

"I find Mohammed Kudus a much better player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do. Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical."

Heaping praise on the former Nordsjaelland man, Van Basten added:

"Kudus is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He's more fun to watch on the pitch."

Antony, who joined Manchester United from Ajax for £86 million last summer, has scored just six goals in 26 appearances this campaign.

