Ajax vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023

Ajax square off against reigning champions PSV at De Kuip in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday (April 30). This is a rematch of last season, which PSV won 3-1 for their tenth title in their first appearance in the final since 2013.

The hosts beat arch-rivals Feyenoord 2-1 in the semifinals, thanks to goals from Dusan Tadic and Davy Klaassen. PSV, meanwhile, booked their spot in the final with a 2-1 win over Spankenburg, with Erick Gutierrez and Patrick van Aanholt scoring.

In their Eredivisie meeting on Sunday, PSV won 3-0 at home, with Luuk de Jong bagging a brace and Xavi Simons adding another from the spot.

Ajax vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 181 times across competitions, including friendlies, since 1928. Ajax lead 81-68.

They have met 17 times in the KNVB Cup, with Ajax leading 9-5. Four of these meetings have come in the final, with Ajax winning three.

PSV are on a four-game winning run against Ajax, scoring 12 goals and conceding five.

Their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSV have outscored the 20-time champions 10-8 in four games in the KNVB Cup this season.

Ajax have conceded just once in four cup games this season, keeping three clean sheets, while PSV have conceded once in all four games.

PSV are unbeaten across competitions since February, scoring at least twice in ten of 12 games.

Ajax vs PSV Prediction

Ajax suffered a 3-0 defeat against PSV in Eredivisie on Sunday, which was their first defeat in five games. Although they have the upper hand in meetings against the Eindhoven-based team, they have struggled recently.

PSV have five wins in their last eight meetings against Ajax and lost twice. They are unbeaten across competitions since February. Considering their recent record against the 20-time champions, a narrow win could ensue.

Prediction: Ajax 1-2 PSV

Ajax vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Tadic to score or assist any time - Yes

