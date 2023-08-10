Al-Ahli submit €12m transfer offer to Liverpool star in bid to reunite him with ex-teammate Roberto Firmino - Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have reportedly submitted a bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The Spaniard is yet to make a decision on his future, while the club are also in a similar situation.

As per a report in L'Equipe, Thiago is the subject of a €12 million bid from Al Ahli. The Middle Eastern side are keen on strengthening their squad and see the former Barcelona star as the ideal fit.

They have already lured Firmino after his contract at Liverpool expired earlier this summer. The Saudi Pro League side have also signed Edouard Mendy from Chelsea, Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United and Franck Kessie from Barcelona.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique earlier voiced his views on the Spaniard and said that the midfielder needs to be sold. He wrote on Instagram:

"I love him as a player. But I believe if an offer comes in for him, we (Liverpool) should take it. He is a top player but, most of the time, he is injured. We need more reliable players."

Thiago is one of the three senior midfielders currently fit at Liverpool, with less than 48 hours until the new season starts.

Liverpool told to build around Thiago this summer

While Jose Enrique wants Thiago sold, pundit Frank McAvennie has suggested that Liverpool need to be building around the Spaniard. He believes that the former Bayern Munich star will be vital for the Reds and told Football Insider:

"He [Thiago] is going to be the talisman. They have got to build their team around him next year because they have not got Bellingham. Jordan Henderson is going to be like [James] Milner now I would think. They need to get young players in that midfield. [Harvey] Elliott is not ready for the Premier League yet, he will be a great player but L'pool need an established player right now."

McAvennie added:

"Thiago is that guy but they have got to get players around about him. Get him fit to start pre-season and get him on the park because he is the guy that can control games. He is the one guy I would build my team around, as a centre-forward I would love to have him in the midfield. I think he is a wonderful player."

The Reds face Chelsea on Sunday, August 13, in their first Premier League match of the season.