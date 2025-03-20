Al-Hilal hope to have 3 key players fit for derby against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Hilal are reportedly optimistic about the fitness of three key players ahead of the all-important derby against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on April 4, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena. The three players are Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, his compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Yasser Al-Shahrani.

As per reports, Mitrovic was recently hospitalized due to a "rapid heartbeat caused by physical stress." This happened right after he returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for 13 games. He didn't participate in the last two matches against Pakhtakor and Al-Taawoun. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, meanwhile, was sidelined due to a hamstring injury during the club's game against Pakhtakor on March 11.

At present, Al-Hilal are second in the Saudi Pro League table with 57 points in 25 games. They are four points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, are third with 51 points.

Statistically, Al-Hilal have a significant advantage over Al-Nassr. The two teams have faced each other 81 times, with the Blue Waves winning 41. 20 games have resulted in stalemates while the Knights of Najd have won the remaining 20. Al-Nassr haven't managed a single win in the last ten games played by the two sides across competitions. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have won seven during that time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered just one goal and one assist in seven matches against Al-Hilal so far.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus comments on chances of Cristiano Ronaldo hitting the 1000-goal milestone

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has recently weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of reaching the elusive 1000-goal landmark in professional football. The Portuguese tactician waxed lyrical about Ronaldo's unparalleled dedication to his craft but admitted that the uncertainties were omnipresent.

At present, Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 928 goals and 257 assists in 1269 games across all competitions. Last year, the Portuguese superstar expressed his desire to reach the 1000-goal landmark before hanging up his boots. Jorge Jesus was recently asked about the possibility of his compatriot reaching the landmark. He said (via CNN Portugal):

“I don’t know if it will be enough, but I would like it to happen, because Ronaldo is an example, at 40 years old. I see a young player, because of the way he plays in the game, and, honestly, I don’t know how long he will continue because he is 100 percent professional. I often give his example to players, what he does to have a longer career. He takes care of himself like no other player in the world.”

Despite being 40, Ronaldo continues to rack up goals regularly for club and country. This season, he has already registered 28 goals and four assists in 33 games across competitions.

