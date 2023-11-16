Al Hilal identify Tottenham and Manchester United stars as potential replacements for Neymar after nightmare injury: Reports

Al-Hilal are reportedly monitoring Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison as Neymar's potential replacements.

Neymar arrived at Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. He contributed one goal and one three assists in five appearances before suffering a terrible knee injury. He is likely to be out of action for the entire season, leaving the Saudi Arabian side looking for reinforcements. As per Fichajes.net, they have identified Sancho and Richarlison as potential options for a January transfer.

Richarlison has recently undergone groin surgery as he revealed he suffered an issue that bothered him for over eight months. He is likely to remain out of action for a month, as per Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

Having joined Tottenham from Everton for £60 million, Richarlison hasn't had the best time in front of goal, registering five goals and seven assists in 46 games. He has improved this season on the left wing, though, registering two goals and three assists in 11 games.

Sancho, meanwhile, has become an outcast at Manchester United following his public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager had criticised Sancho's professionalism in training which led to the winger falsifying these claims on social media.

Sancho has since been removed from the first-team setup and is likely to leave Manchester United. Along with Al-Hilal, Juventus are also interested in signing the Englishman in January, albeit on loan.

Tottenham and Manchester United join race to sign Andre Trindade

As per 90min, both Premier League giants have joined the likes of Liverpool and Fulham in the race to sign Fluminese midfielder Andre Trindade in January.

The Reds have been previously linked with Andre as well but Fluminese were unwilling to sell him before the end of the Brazilian season. With just five games remaining, Andre is expected to move to Europe in January.

Tottenham are interested in signing Andre if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves. The Dane was linked with a departure in the summer and Juventus are interested in signing him.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Casemiro. The 31-year-old has suffered a few injuries this season and his form has also come into the scanner, especially in defense.

Hence, both clubs are looking to sign Andre, who will cost around £30 million with his contract expiring in 2026. The 22-year-old midfielder has made 163 appearances for Fluminese and contributed four goals and three assists. He also helped them win the Copa Libertadores recently as they beat Boca Juniors in the final.