Al Hilal keen on signing Premier League striker this summer as they look to partner him with Neymar - Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are reportedly plotting a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison in the upcoming transfer window. They are looking to partner him with his compatriot Neymar, who moved to the club last summer.

According to Mail Sport, Al Hilal made enquiries about Richarlison's availability in January after Neymar suffered a season-ending knee injury. They haven't made a formal approach yet but are privately confident about sealing a deal for the forward.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a solid season so far at Spurs, bagging 12 goals and four assists in 31 games across all competitions. He didn't start a single game in March and April due to a knee injury.

Richarlison recently suffered a calf injury, which was revealed by Brazil manager Dorival Junior during his announcement of the Selecao's Copa America 2024 squad. The forward did not make the cut, with Junior claiming that it was due to the fresh injury which hadn't been made official yet by the Spurs management.

In his pre-match press conference before the London side's game against Burnley, manager Ange Postecoglou spoke about Richarlison's season. He said:

"Richy has been really good for us this year. He has got in the double figures this year and he has missed a huge chunk of it, but every time he has played, he has looked effective like he did against Liverpool."

Even though he appreciated Richarlison's performances this season, Postecoglou is reportedly planning a squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window. Spurs are expected to listen to offers for the Brazilian, which could provide a massive boost to Al Hilal's chances of signing him in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have set an asking price for Richarlison amid interest from Al Hilal - Reports

Tottenham have set an asking price for their star forward Richarlison amid renewed interest from Al Hilal and other Saudi Pro League clubs.

According to reports from Football Insider, the Lilywhites are prepared to accept a transfer fee of £60 million to part ways with the Brazilian, who has endured an injury-prone 2023-24 season.

Richarlison was signed from Premier League side Everton for a reported fee of £50 million in July 2022. The fee has since risen to around £60 million, making it the highest fee that Tottenham have ever paid for a player.

However, the Brazilian has failed to live up to the expectations commanded by his huge transfer fee. He had only seven goal contributions (three goals, four assists) in 35 games last season, leading to many fans branding him a flop.

Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Richarlison has rediscovered some of his form this season, having quadrupled his goal tally and matched his assist tally from last season in four fewer games.

Spurs had envisioned Richarlison as the long-term replacement to star striker Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich last summer. Even with his improved goalscoring form, the 27-year-old has not even come close to delivering on that promise.

Postecoglou is looking to revamp his squad in the summer, which could signify the end of the road for Richarlison at the club. A move to the Saudi Pro League could be on the cards for the forward.