Al-Hilal plot staggering €100m offer for Chelsea target following failed January move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports 

Al Hilal are reportedly set to launch a stunning move to sign Chelsea target Kaoru Mitoma after a failed attempt from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr. The Saudi side are keen on getting a pacy winger to replace Neymar Jr, who has left the club.

Ad

As per a report by Fichajes.net, Al Hilal are ready to make a €100 million move for Mitoma. The Saudi Pro League side are working on getting a replacement for Neymar, who joined Santos after terminating his contract earlier this year.

Apart from Al Hilal, Chelsea and Al Nassr are also interested in signing the Japanese winger, who has been in fine form for Brighton & Hove Albion. He scored in the FA Cup win over the Blues earlier in February and also in the 3-0 win in the league a few days later.

Ad

Trending

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Mitoma is happy at Brighton and is unlikely to push for a move. He said that the winger has interest from Chelsea but the Seagulls are not worried about a possible exit. He told Football Insider:

“Brighton aren’t interested in letting him leave the club. He’s a key player for them, and we’ve seen how highly they value their key players, it would take a huge offer for them to consider his exit. There’s been interest from Chelsea this season, they’ve been having a look as they want a new winger. But I think they’ve got a few concerns about him. At his best, he can be devastating, he tears people apart and has the end product to match."

Ad

“Then, he’ll go months at a time where he doesn’t make anywhere near as much impact on the game. Now, he’s making a bit of a resurgence and everybody’s speaking about him again. Lots of wingers go through spells on and off, it’s nothing against him, but Chelsea have to make the decision about what his average level is. At his top level, he’d be great for them, but it’s about if he can do it week in, week out."

Ad

Brighton are yet to decide on the possible sale in the summer, but head coach Fabian Hurzeler sees the Japanese star as his key player in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the key reason behind move for Chelsea target, claims Sky journalist

Kaveh Solhekol said on The Transfer Show earlier in February that Cristiano Ronaldo was the key reason for Al Nassr making moves to sign Mitoma and Jhon Duran. The journalist said via Sky Sports:

Ad

"Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr, who are one of the four clubs in Saudi Arabia owned by the sovereign wealth fund so they are one of the richest clubs in Saudi Arabia. Even though they've got Ronaldo, they have not really been challenging for the title.

"Al Hilal are the best team in Saudi Arabia at the moment so I wonder whether Ronaldo has been putting a bit of pressure on the people upstairs at Al Nassr and saying, 'I want to win more titles and trophies', as he turns 40 next week. This is maybe why they're going for top players like Jhon Duran and Mitoma."

Al Nassr also tried to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, but the Reds pulled out of the deal as they could not find a replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback