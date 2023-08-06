Al Hilal set to make surprise move for €126 million-rated Barcelona target – Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are reportedly interested in launching a shock move to sign Barcelona target and Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

Felix, 23, has been touted as a potential summer sale for Los Rojiblancos after his fallout with his manager Diego Simeone. He tried to force a permanent transfer earlier this January but only managed to secure a short-term loan deal with Chelsea in the 2022-23 campaign.

Owing to his below-par performances at Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese attacker failed to turn his temporary stint into a permanent one. As a result, he has been on the transfer market since the start of July.

According to Fichajes, Joao Felix has drawn serious interest from Al-Hilal in the past few weeks after emerging on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain's radar in the recent past. However, it is still unknown whether the versatile forward is open to plying his trade in the Middle East.

Al Hilal, who have popped up as a lucrative destination of late, are keen to snap up Felix on a permanent transfer this summer, putting up a fight against Benfica. They are also said to be prepared to meet Atletico Madrid's financial demands to cash in on the right-footed star.

In his Caught Offside column, Fabrizio Romano suggested that Atletico Madrid are willing to sell Joao Felix for around €120 million. He wrote:

"Joao Felix has chances to leave Atletico this year, for sure. Asking price will be more than €100 million... maybe around €120 million."

Despite expressing their transfer interest a couple of days ago, Al Hilal are thought to be in advanced negotiations with the La Liga outfit to sign Felix. They are hoping to wrap up the move as soon as possible.

Joao Felix opens up on playing for Barcelona

Last month, Joao Felix expressed his desire to represent Barcelona amid claims that he is unsettled at Atletico. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I'd love to play for Barça someday. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I'd love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will truly be a dream come true for me."

Should the 31-cap Portugal international join the Blaugrana, he could prove to be a brilliant signing for them. He would provide competition to Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres on both left and right flanks.

Since joining Atletico from Benfica for close to €126 million in 2019, the Barcelona target has helped them lift a La Liga title. He has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists in 131 appearances for his team so far.