Al-Hilal set to offer €400 million contract to Kylian Mbappe with interesting Real Madrid transfer clause: Reports

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Al-Hilal are set to make an offer for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe with a Real Madrid clause included in it.

The Parisians have left Mbappe out of their squad for the upcoming pre-season tour to Japan, where they will play Al-Nassr and Inter Milan. As a result, the Frenchman looks likely to be sold in the summer.

Al-Hilal have now made a blockbuster offer for the player, as they would offer Mbappe a €400 million per season salary with a €200 million transfer fee offered to PSG.

Their offer will also include a clause under which Kylian Mbappe will be allowed to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, the club that has been touted as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's most plausible destination for a while.

Fabrizio Romano claimed PSG think Kylian Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, as the La Liga giants have been tipped as the player's most likely destination in the summer after he denied renewing his PSG deal beyond 2024.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the Parisians think Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Los Blancos for a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

The transfer expert wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“Kylian Mbappe hasn’t travelled with the PSG squad to Japan. No injury, no other things, the decision is official and has been made by Paris Saint-Germain so it’s not a mutual decision."

He added:

"Starting from today PSG have decided that [Kylian] Mbappe is no longer in the first-team squad and is available on the market. Paris Saint-Germain believe Mbappe already has an agreement with Real Madrid to join them on a free transfer in the summer of 2024."

He continued:

"The reality is that PSG, knowing that, prefer to negotiate right now with no veto to any club. PSG are formally saying to all the clubs if they want Kylian Mbappe now, this summer, in these days, in these weeks, they can come with a bid. PSG are open to selling Mbappe immediately.”

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's top scorer, as the French attacker has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 matches for the Parisian club since his 2017 move. Mbappe, though, looks set to join Real Madrid in the near future.