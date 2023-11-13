Al-Hilal could turn to Manchester United star as replacement if Ruben Neves leaves for Newcastle: Reports

Al-Hilal may reportedly move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro next year if Ruben Neves leaves for Newcastle United.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Neves is open to joining Newcastle in a deal that could even include a buy option. The Portuguese midfielder is earmarked as Sandro Tonali's replacement with the Italian serving a 10-month ban from football due to breaching betting rules.

However, a deal for Neves, 26, depends on the outcome of Premier League clubs' vote on associated party transactions on November 21. The Magpies are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund which also controls Al-Hilal.

If the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star does return to the Premier League it could lead to Al Za'eem pursuing a deal for Casemiro. The Manchester United midfielder has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

However, Casemiro, 31, has endured a difficult sophomore season with the Red Devils amid Erik ten Hag's side's struggles. He's currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but has been criticized for his performances this season.

The former Real Madrid superstar has made 12 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He has looked vulnerable in midfield, performing contrastingly to his stellar debut campaign with Ten Hag's side.

Casemiro could be the latest high-profile name to leave European football for the Saudi Pro League. He could also join an Al-Hilal side that signed his Brazil teammate Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this past summer.

Fluminese midfielder Andre comments on speculation regarding a move to Manchester United

Andre comments on Red Devils transfer links (Pic: Football Transfers).

Manchester United appear to have identified their long-term replacement for Casemiro as they have set their sights on Fluminese's Andre. Football Transfers reports that the Red Devils have made an approach for the 22-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder.

Andre has broken his silence amid growing reports of a potential transfer to Old Trafford. He told ESPN Brazil:

"I didn't know about (the Manchester United interest). And I also don't think anything came of it. We're in November, there's the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, there's the World Cup, but I'm very happy."

The two-cap Brazil international continued by lavishing praise on Casemiro while admitting he's happy to receive such interest:

"Casemiro is a guy who has a huge career, I try to talk to him a lot when I'm with the national team. He's a person who gives me a lot of advice, he's a great leader and all I can do is continue playing well and I'm happy with all these surveys and comments."

Andre has earned plaudits for his excellent displays in Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. He's made 55 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal, and has been the midfield anchor for Fernando Diniz's side. He is a well-rounded midfielder who boasts good passing abilities and technical quality.