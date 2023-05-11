Al-Hilal want to offer PSG superstar a contract worth €60m per year - Reports

According to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, Al-Hilal are looking to offer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Marco Verratti a mega contract worth €60 million per year. Verratti has been linked with a move away from the Parisian club in recent times.

The Italian midfielder has been a part of the club since 2012. He has made 412 appearances for the French giants so far in his career scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists.

Verratti has made 34 appearances for Christophe Galtier's team this season, providing one assist. He has been a crucial part of PSG's midfield for over a decade.

However, there have been reports that the Italian could look to leave in the summer. Despite being contracted with PSG until the end of the 2025-26 season, there are doubts about Verratti's future.

The player currently earns close to €15 million with the Parisian club (gross salary according to Capology). Al-Hilal's offer of close to €60 million could be too good of a deal for the Italian to turn down.

Lionel Messi's father denied that the PSG superstar has agreed to join Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG and hasn't yet signed an extension. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported that the Argentine will leave the Parisians at the end of the season.

Reports percolated that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Messi's father, Jorge Messi, however, refuted those claims, telling in a statement (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"There’s absolutely NOTHING agreed with any club for next season. We won’t do anything now — and we will decide at the end of the current season... I can guarantee that it will never be decided before the end of current season with Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

"Leo Messi’s name is always used around — but we can guarantee that there’s NOTHING signed, agreed or even verbally agreed and it won’t happen now... It’s full of fake news around with no proof of what these ‘media’ say in public to invent stories and with zero respect — why don’t they check their news?"

While Messi is yet to renew his deal, there have been reports that PSG are willing to offer Messi a fresh deal to extend his stay in the French capital beyond the end of the season.

