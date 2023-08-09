Al-Hilal want to sign Neymar after failing with world-record offer to PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar after failing to add Kylian Mbappe to their ranks despite proposing a world record fee, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Riyadh-based club made a mega €300 million transfer offer to the Parisian club to add Mbappe to their ranks. They also proposed a salary of €700 million for the Frenchman. Mbappe, however, turned down the offer despite his future in the French capital looking bleak.

Kylian Mbappe's rejection, though, hasn't lessened Al-Hilal's enthusiasm as the SPL club are now looking to add yet another PSG superstar to their team — Neymar.

Lionel Messi has already left the Ligue 1 club and Mbappe could also be on his way out soon. Neymar's future has been under scrutiny as well in recent times and the Brazilian has been linked with a surprise return to Barcelona.

Amidst all this, Aouna reported that Al-Hilal are also interested in the former Barca ace and they are looking to send delegations to discuss a potential move with the player's father. Al-Hilal have already added the likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and more to their ranks during the summer transfer window. Neymar, though, could be a blockbuster signing if a move actually materializes.

The Brazilian joined the Parisian club in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances for the French giants, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists across competitions.

How many games have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe played together for PSG?

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joined PSG in 2017. While the Brazilian joined from Barcelona, Mbappe completed a move from fellow Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

Since then, the duo have formed a formidable partnership in the team's offense. They have so far played 136 games together, combining in 54 goals for the Parisian club.

They have 14 trophies together as teammates, including five Ligue 1 titles. The pair formed one of the most entertaining attacking partnerships in world football. However, both have been linked with a move away from the French club, and their time as teammates could be coming to an end.