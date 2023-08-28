Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are reportedly preparing a bumper bid for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, which will make him the most expensive signing of the league.

According to CBS Sports, Al Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool with a €150 million bid for Salah. The Reds maintain their stance that the Egypt international is not for sale, especially with the English transfer deadline scheduled to end on Friday, September 1.

As per the aforementioned report, Liverpool will receive a direct payment of almost €100 million should they accept the Saudi club's bid. There are over €50 million in add-ons included in the offer as well.

Al Ittihad are also prepared to offer Mohamed Salah a lucrative contract, one that would put him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the most handsomely paid players in the league.

But the Reds do not want to sell their prized asset this late in the summer transfer window, even though a handsome fee is on offer. Notably, the Saudi league's transfer window doesn't shut until September 20.

Neymar is currently the most expensive player in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal signing him for €90 million earlier this summer.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses rumors of Mohamed Salah going to Saudi

Jurgen Klopp recently shut down suggestions that Mohamed Salah could be on his way out of Liverpool this summer. His comments came after initial reports emerged, which claimed Al Ittihad have made the Egyptian their top target.

Speaking to the media on Friday, August 25, Klopp said:

“We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do. If there would be something the answer would be no. My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it and there is absolutely nothing at the moment.”

Klopp made similar claims ahead of his side's 2-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, August 27, as well.

Salah signed a contract extension with the Reds just last year, extending his Anfield stay until 2025. He has been among the club's and Premier League's best players since joining from Roma in 2017.

In 308 matches across competitions for Liverpool, he has scored 187 goals and provided 81 assists. He has started the ongoing season in style as well, scoring once and assisting twice in three league matches.