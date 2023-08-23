Al-Ittihad willing to make Liverpool superstar the most expensive signing in Saudi Arabian football history: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are reportedly willing to make Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah the most expensive transfer in the league's history.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Saudi club are in the process of convincing Jurgen Klopp and his management to let go of the Egypt international (via Daily Sports).

With the Saudi Pro League outfit willing to offer in excess of £75 million for the winger, Salah would become the most expensive signing should the deal materialize.

Currently, the former Chelsea player's contract with the Merseyside club expires in 2025. The player has also started both of Liverpool's Premier League games of the new season, managing an assist and a goal.

Should Salah complete a move to Al-Ittihad, he would join former Reds teammate Fabinho. The Brazil international decided to join the Saudi Arabian club this summer for a reported fee of £40 million.

Salah moved to Anfield back in 2017 for a reported fee of £34.3 million from Italian club Roma. Since joining the Reds, the forward has scored 187 goals and provided 80 assists from 307 appearances across all competitions.

He has also won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. The 31-year-old boasts of three Premier League golden boot trophies in addition to other honors.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that Mohamed Salah's future lies at Anfield for now. The statement came amid rumors linking the Egypt international with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

However, Romano clarified on his Youtube channel that the club and the player are committed to continuing their six-year-long relationship. Addressing the same, he said (via Six Sports):

“From what I am told the position of Liverpool is very clear. Salah is untouchable, with Fabinho and Henderson they did something special, as they allowed the players to leave. But they don’t want Mo Salah to leave.”

The player is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's plans. He started both of Liverpool's opening Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Bournemouth. A potential move to Saudi Arabia does seem rather unlikely.