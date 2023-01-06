Al Nassr are reportedly interested in luring Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard to the club this summer. The Saudi side look set to follow up on their blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard, 32, has endured a difficult time at Madrid since arriving from Chelsea for €115 million in 2019. He has made just 73 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and contributing 11 assists.

A lack of form and injury issues have impacted Hazard's stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian's deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side expires in 2024. Real Madrid may be open to parting ways with Hazard, as he has fallen down the pecking order.

The summer may be an opportune time for Los Blancos to cash in on the former Chelsea forward. If Al Nassr do secure a deal with Madrid, Hazard will follow Galacticos icon Ronaldo to Mrsool Park. The Portuguese forward has joined on a two-year deal worth €200 million per year.

According to FootMercato, the Saudi outfit want to sign Hazard, with the player having played under manager Rudi Garcia at Lille. The Al Nassr boss has reportedly contacted the Belgian about a potential move.

Kristof Terreur @HLNinEngeland Eden Hazard: “All the managers I’ve played for have given me something. Jose Mourinho was special, but the way Maurizio Sarri and Rudi Garcia like to play is more like my philosophy of football, but they’ve all given me a lot.” (@chelseafc) #CFC Eden Hazard: “All the managers I’ve played for have given me something. Jose Mourinho was special, but the way Maurizio Sarri and Rudi Garcia like to play is more like my philosophy of football, but they’ve all given me a lot.” (@chelseafc) #CFC https://t.co/ggEEhcm5vY

The Saudi Pro League is starting to lure some of the biggest names in world football to the Middle East, with Ronaldo's arrival perhaps the catalyst for a revolution of sorts.

Hazard has featured seven times for Madrid this season, scoring one goal and contributing an assist. He started in their 1-0 win over CP Cacereño in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday (January 3).

However, the Belgian had a game to forget, with many critical of the player's performance. Cacereno forward Carmelo Merenciano claimed that Hazard played as if he didn't care about the game.

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti praises Rodrygo for his versatility

Ancelotti praised the Brazilian attacker.

Rodrygo has impressed for Real Madrid this season, showcasing his versatility at being able to play in a central forward's role. Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema has dealt with injury issues, placing a goalscoring burden on the likes of Rodrygo.

He has flourished alongside compatriot Vinicius Jr. in attack, with Madrid second in La Liga, trailing Barcelona on goal difference after 15 games.

Ancelotti lauded the young attacker during a press conference ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Villarreal on Saturday (January 7). The Italian talked about Rodrygo's versatility and the difference he makes:

“He's crucial in every game. There's no first choices. I've not rotated Vini Jr. and Benzema too much. When I switch Karim out, he's played at centre-forward. He can play up top and he always makes a difference. He can play in any attacking shape because he's an expert up there”

Rodrygo has managed eight goals and five assists in 21 appearances this season.

Poll : 0 votes