Al-Nassr make special demand to Saudi federation after Cristiano Ronaldo's red card controversy in loss to Al Hilal - Reports

Al-Nassr are set to request foreign referees for their upcoming King’s Cup semi-final clash against Al-Khaleej following Cristiano Ronaldo's recent controversial red card in their 2-1 loss to Al-Hilal.

While the Saudi Pro League has flourished over the past year in terms of attracting top European talent, one major hurdle they have faced is the quality of refereeing this season. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have also endured some questionable calls.

The Knights of Najd suffered a 2-1 semi-final defeat at the hands of their rivals Al-Hilal last week and were subsequently knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup. To make matter worse, Ronaldo was given a straight red card by Saudi referee Muhammad Al-Huwaish for elbowing Ali Al-Bulaihi.

The 39-year-old has since been fined $5400 and slapped with a two-match ban for using excessive force, as well as mocking Al-Huwaish while leaving the field.

It appears Al-Nassr don't want this occurring again as they have demanded a foreign referee in the King's Cup, according to journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi (via X).

Ronaldo will be aiming to guide Al-Nassr to their first trophy of their season as they face Al-Khaleej in the semi-finals of the King's Cup on May 1.

"I think he’s a role model for everyone" - Real Madrid star hails Cristiano Ronaldo after being compared to Portugal icon

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has waxed lyrical about Al-Nassr megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a role model and source of inspiration for him.

In an interview with Oh My Goal - France, Camavinga was told (via @MadridXtra on X):

“I get the feeling that you have a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality.”

To which Camavinga replied:

“For sure, he’s a role model. I think he’s a role model for everyone. What he’s doing is incredible & what he did in his career is incredible. We can only be inspired by him.”

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Ronaldo has shown his world-class talent for Al-Nassr this season. The Real Madrid legend has scored 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

