Al-Nassr plan to host a historic retirement ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo after the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly planning to hold a historic retirement ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Harbi has posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ceremony will take place in early 2027. He claims it will take place after the World Cup which could be how Ronaldo, 38, brings an end to his professional career.

Al-Harbi stated:

"(Al-Nassr) will hold a historic retirement ceremony for the legend Cristiano Ronaldo after the 2026 World Cup, specifically at the beginning of 2027, “where victory will be the final shot and the end for the greatest player in the history of football.”

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United by mutually terminating his contract in November 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been an instant success in Saudi Arabia.

The Portugal captain has bagged 25 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions. He's started this season strongly with 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions.

Ronaldo has won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for both August and September. The legendary forward is turning back the years in the Middle East as Saudi football's poster boy.

However, many have pondered when the greatest goalscorer in history will hang up his boots. Recent reports claim that Al-Nassr intends to hold talks with Ronaldo to extend his contract to 2027. He has just over a year left on his current deal with Luis Castro's side.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to reaching 200 international caps with an Instagram post

The Al-Nassr superstar has reached a phenomenal milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also still wreaking havoc on the international stage and recently helped Portugal reach Euro 2024. The iconic forward bagged a brace in a 3-2 win against Slovakia, confirming Selecao's place at the European Championships next year.

Those two goals took him on to 125 goals in 202 international caps. He was given an award by the Portuguese Football Confederation ahead of the clash with Slovakia in recognition of reaching 200 caps.

Ronaldo has posted a montage of some of his best moments in Portugal colors to his Instagram account. He captioned it:

"CR 200. To the first 200 chapters of an epic story."

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and has since become the greatest goalscorer in international football history. He also became the first player in history to reach six European Championships following the win against Slovakia.